New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the viscera report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, has come "negative". The police said that the report has ruled out the chances of foul play in the actor's death.

Earlier, on June 25, the cause of the late actor’s death was stated to be suffocation. Now the police are waiting for the forensic report of the stomach wash and nails.

The medical evaluation of the Viscera Report suggests the examination of internal organs of the body, particularly within the abdomen or chest. This means the liver, pancreas, heart, lungs, and intestines got examined thoroughly. After the Viscera test, Mumbai Police cleared that there was no poison found in the body of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the police are expecting some lead from the upcoming forensic reports.



Mumbai Police has been investigating in this case since 14 June. According to reports, about 37 people have been interrogated so far. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also interrogated on Monday and recorded his statement at Santacruz Police Station, Mumbai. Producer-director Karan Johar is also expected to be summoned by Mumbai Police this week.

On the other hand, a few celebrities and Sushant’s fans are continuously urging for the CBI inquiry. Also, Subramaniam Swamy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed for a CBI inquiry in this matter. PMO also acknowledged the request of the senior leader. However, a few days back, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had refused CBI inquiry in the case and said Mumbai Police would solve the mystery soon.

