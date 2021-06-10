The reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh came after Delhi High Court declined to stay the release of the film "Nyay: The Justice", purportedly based on the life of the late actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh have reacted on social media about the Delhi High Court's judgment on a film based on the late actor.

The plea seeking a stay on the film "Nyay: The Justice" based on Sushant's life was rejected by the HC. It was filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

After the judgement came, Sushant's sister Meetu and Priyanka took to their official Twitter handles to react on the same. Priyanka Singh said, "Most devastated and baffled beyond words...#JusticeForSSR", while, Meetu Singh wrote, "Extremely disheartened by the judgement.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians #SushanthSinghRajput."

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application filed by Krishna Kishore Singh, Sushant's father, against any movie and other ventures using his son's name or likeness in the form of a biopic or story.

Meanwhile, the judgement came as a relief to the makers of "Nyay: The Justice".

Talking about the same, as per IANS, the film's producer Rahul Sharma said, "We believed justice would be served through the system and we are very happy with the verdict. We have always mentioned that this film is not being made to ride on the events and make money, but we wanted the truth to come out and justice be served."

Written and directed by Dilip Gulati "Nyaay: The Justice" is set to have a theatre release. However, the release date is yet to be decided by the makers of the film.

The film stars Zuber Khan, Shreya Shukla, Aman Verma, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Anant Jog, Somi Khan and Sudha Chandran in the pivotal roles.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal