New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely death continues to dispel the waves of grief and pain among his fans, admirers, and on top of all his family members. In a soul-shaking post which Shweta Singh Kirti, SSR’s US-based elder sister uploaded on social media, SSR told his sister barely four days before his death that he ‘badly wants to visit her’ in the US.

Shweta also shared a few pictures of Sushant’s with a long note. First picture is of SSR’s childhood, whereas the other one is from Shweta’s wedding day in which Sushant is sitting with his elder sister along with other young members of his family.

"I only wish I could have protected him from everything. I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more,” Shweta wrote on Instagram.

Shweta revealed that her parents lost their first-born child, a male, at the age of 1.5 years, and afterwards, Shweta was born following a series of spiritual visits, meditated hawans and Yajnas. Sushant-Shweta’s parents continued with their spiritual activities, and shortly after, Sushant breathed his first in Patna mesmerising everyone with ‘his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes’.

Shweta also reminisced Sushant’s first day in the school, when he was afraid to go to his class and Shweta hid him in her own class for two periods, by the time SSR’s anxiety was gone to be in his own classroom.

Shweta wrote: “When I was dropped off at the school for the first time, I kept crying and asking Dad not to leave me, “Please don’t leave me here alone” that feeling... initial anxiety to be separated from family members and be somewhere where you don’t know anybody. And as a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone.”

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death continues from the end of Mumbai Police. The 34-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide on June 14. Sushant’s final on-screen appearance is being marked in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and is currently streaming on Disney-Hotstar.

