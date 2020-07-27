Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes heartbreaking post recalling her last chat with SSR, here's what they talked about
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely death continues to dispel the waves of grief and pain among his fans, admirers, and on top of all his family members. In a soul-shaking post which Shweta Singh Kirti, SSR’s US-based elder sister uploaded on social media, SSR told his sister barely four days before his death that he ‘badly wants to visit her’ in the US.
Shweta also shared a few pictures of Sushant’s with a long note. First picture is of SSR’s childhood, whereas the other one is from Shweta’s wedding day in which Sushant is sitting with his elder sister along with other young members of his family.
"I only wish I could have protected him from everything. I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more,” Shweta wrote on Instagram.
Sushant Singh Rajput had an elder brother who died at the age of 1.5, mentions SSR' sister in agonising Insta post
Shweta revealed that her parents lost their first-born child, a male, at the age of 1.5 years, and afterwards, Shweta was born following a series of spiritual visits, meditated hawans and Yajnas. Sushant-Shweta’s parents continued with their spiritual activities, and shortly after, Sushant breathed his first in Patna mesmerising everyone with ‘his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes’.
Shweta also reminisced Sushant’s first day in the school, when he was afraid to go to his class and Shweta hid him in her own class for two periods, by the time SSR’s anxiety was gone to be in his own classroom.
Shweta wrote: “When I was dropped off at the school for the first time, I kept crying and asking Dad not to leave me, “Please don’t leave me here alone” that feeling... initial anxiety to be separated from family members and be somewhere where you don’t know anybody. And as a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone.”
Part 2: I was completely shocked and as well as happy to see him and asked him how he got there, because his building was at-least half a kilometer away. He told me that he was feeling alone and anxious and wanted to be with me. I pondered for while thinking how adventurous and courageous he was to escape his building with a watchman and then walking half a kilometer and entering my building right under a watchman’s nose and finally finding my class and me. I found his explanation of running away from his building pretty viable as I knew that feeling, When I was dropped off at the school for the first time, I kept crying and asking Dad not to leave me, “Please don’t leave me here alone” that feeling... initial anxiety to be separated from family members and be somewhere where you don’t know anybody. And as a 5 year old protective big sister, I assured him that he can be with me. First, I tried to hide him in between me and my friend, but somehow my class-teacher noticed him while taking attendance. I was myself a little scared, but to protect my little brother, I stood up and told her that he is not feeling well and asked if he could stay with us until dismissal. To my amazement, the teacher agreed and we were so happy, but little after 2 periods as the social norm will have it, he was sent back to his building but by that time we have had so much fun that all of his anxiety were gone. Fast forward in 2007, I remember the day when I got married and as I was leaving, Bhai hugged me tight and we cried a lot. Physically we won’t stay together anymore, we won’t get to see each other that often anymore as I was moving to USA. Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective about him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai
Part 1: I am experiencing bouts of pain. Right when I think I am coping with it better, some or the other incidence rushes right back into my memory and breaks me apart. One such memory I am sharing with you all... because it is said that the more you share your grief, the less it hurts. I have always been told by my family members that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma’s first child was a son and she had lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling. But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years. They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day.... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. So, this little one was my “Pithiya”. This is a term used in colloquial Hindi to signify the one who comes right after you. Mumma believed that I was the cause of his much-desired arrival into our lives and I accepted the honor whole heartedly. I was very protective about my little brother because I felt I was responsible for bringing him to this earthly plane. We were always time together, We played, danced, studied, did all sorts of mischiefs, ate, slept, did everything together so much so that people forgot we were 2 separate individuals, they even called us “Gudia-Gulshan” as if we were a single entity (Bhai’s nick was Gulshan and mine Gudia) And when we started going to school, we had to go to different classes. Bhai’s Nursery and my prep classes were in same building so we managed our 1st year of school pretty well. But then my UKG class was in a different building and his prep classroom remained in the same building, so we got separated. One day after lunch break was over I saw Bhai in my classroom, in my building. We were just 4/5 year olds then. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death continues from the end of Mumbai Police. The 34-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide on June 14. Sushant’s final on-screen appearance is being marked in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and is currently streaming on Disney-Hotstar.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta