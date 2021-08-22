Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her official social media handle to share an old picture in the memory of her brother on Raksha bandhan. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been more than a year since Sushant Singh Rajput has left us. But ever since his demise, there has not been even a day when his fans, friends and family don't remember him. Everyone keeps posting about the late actor time and again on social media.

Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother in his memory. In the photo, both Sushant and Shweta can be seen as kids posing with each other for the camera.

She took to her official social media handle and wrote, "Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan."

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

As soon as the photo was shared, fans and followers started flooding the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, "miss him so much," another one said, "Our Sushant will always remain alive in our hearts."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, ever since he is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the country and across the world.

And now a film titled 'Nyay The Justice' based on Sushant Singh Rajput's case is going to release soon. It is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

The film stars Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles, Aman Verma as ED chief, Asrani as Mahinder Singh's Father, Shakti Kapoor as NCB Chief, Kiran Kumar as Advocate of Mahinder's father, Anant Jog as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Anwar Fatehan as Bihar Police Commissioner, Sudha Chandran as CBI chief and other actors in pivotal roles.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal