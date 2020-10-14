New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hours after her social media accounts got deactivated, Sushant Singh Rajput'sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back on Twitter. Shweta also explained the reason that prompted her to deactivate her account. She said there were several login attempts on her social media accounts due to which she had to deactivate them. Shweta Singh Kirti has been vocal about the alleged criminal conspiracy into the death of her brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier in the day, several social media users pointed out that Kirti has deactivated her social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

Notably, Kirti's decision to leave social media comes exactly four months after the death of Rajput who was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Earlier this month, AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, which was looking into the death of the actor, ruled out the possibility of murder in its report. "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide."We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta told ANI.

The deactivation has left many Sushant Rajput fans surprised, who took to micro-blogging site to share screenshots of the same, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

“Is @shwetasinghkirt dee account hacked ? All her SM accounts are showing no post. At the time of massive protest worldwide, it’s possible that culprits are TARGETING SSR Family account. @Twitter , can you please restore her account ?? @TwitterSupport #ProtestInBihar4SSR,” wrote one. “Unable to see any of your post, @shwetasinghkirt di, is everything ok with your account ?,” wrote another.

The family of the late actor had accused Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of "abetting Sushant Rajput's death", fraud, laundering his money, giving drugs to the actor and isolating him from his family.

The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved. Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha