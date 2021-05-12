The late actor's sister took to her social media handle and uploaded a video for her son Nivanh's 6th birthday which featured Sushant. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been almost a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, but in some or the other way the actor's fans and family keep remembering him by posting videos and pics.

Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a latest video featuring him. Yes, the star's sister took to her social media handle and uploaded a video for her son Nivanh's 6th birthday. The 3-minute long clip has a few glimpses of the late actor playing with his nephew.

She captioned her post saying, "Happy Birthday to our little munchkin Thanks Ananya for making such a beautiful video."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

The video featured a song, Maskhari from Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara which was released last year post his demise.

As soon as the video was shared, many fans and followers of the late star started reacting on the post. Many got emotional remembering Sushant while many found a striking resemblance between the actor and his nephew. One user wrote, "ur eyes and face features reminds me of Sushant." Another fan said, "Happy birthday beta your mamu will be happy happy seeing you 1yrs older. Enjoy your day."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, last year. And ever since his death case has gathered a lot of attention from all over the country and the world.

Sushant was prominently known for films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal