New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has finally reacted to the AIIMS report which has ruled out the possibility of murder in his death. In an instragram post today, the 32-year-old said her attention is now focussed on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in the actor’s death case. Notably, Sushant's kins including his father had suggested that the the actor could have been murdered. The CBI is yet to issue an official statement on the AIIMS panel report.

Shweta said the test of faith demands ones should stay strong and unshaken during the testing time. She urged Sushant's fans to have faith in God and pray from all your heart. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande, reposted Shweta’s message with the same hashtag.

On Saturday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture of Sushant and wrote, ‘We will win!’ hours after AIIMS panel rejected the murder theory in actor's death.

"It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.

There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle, he said but refused to divulge any further details stating the case is subjudice. Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed "Kai Po Che" seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

