New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the controversy around the remaking of Pavitra Rishta season 2, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has responded to the allegations on actor Ankita Lokhande 'using' the actor's name to stay in news.

Commenting on one of Shweta's Instagram post, a fan asked “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankita Lokhande because she had been using Sushant n her fake affair with him for her PR. In fact, she is one partying with most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT.”

Replying to the comment, Shweta said Ankita Lokhande has supported her family even after Sushant's death. She also took care of Sushant when they were in a relationship. “Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is....but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai,” Shweta wrote.

She continued "I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart.”

Shweta also expressed hope for justice in Sushant's alleged murder case. She said “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong.”

On June 14 last year Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are also looking into the money laundering and drug angle in the case.

