Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh took to her official Twitter handle to share the news with SSR fans saying, "Notice issued in the appeal!". Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Delhi High Court has issued notice on an appeal filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father challenging a single judge's order refusing to stay the release of movie 'Nyay: The Justice', or to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh sought response from the movie's director Dilip Gulati and producers Sarla Saraogi and Rahul Sharma and others.

The high court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the appeal by Krishna Krishore Singh.

The bench noted the submission of senior advocate Chander Lal that the film has been released on website and a mobile app on June 11 as scheduled.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Rajput's father, argued that the producer and the director of the film have commercially exploited life story of the the actor who allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai home last year.

Salve argued that the single judge has misdirected, misapplied and misinterpreted law laid down by the Supreme Court in Puttaswamy case (Right to Privacy).

At the outset, the counsel appearing for the director of the movie told the court that the film has been released on the OTT platform named Lapalap original as scheduled.

Salve, however, said: "This is some obscure platform and only god knows what kind of website is this".

He said the movie is going to infringe upon the right to privacy and the right to a fair trial and with each passing day, it is causing damage to the reputation of the actor.

"The film is trying to portray his life. What exactly happened to him is still under investigation. You cannot jump the gun," Salve said.

Meanwhile, tweeting about the news, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh said, "Notice issued in the appeal! Thank you Mr Harish Salve And thanks to each and everyone standing for JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"

Notice issued in the appeal! Thank you Mr Harish Salve🙏

And thanks to each and everyone standing for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) June 25, 2021

For the unversed, The high court had earlier sought to know whether 'Nyay: The Justice', purportedly based on Rajput's life, has been released as scheduled on June 11 after both the director of the film and the actor's father gave contradictory statements on the aspect.

The single judge had on June 10, refused to stay the release of several movies, including 'Nyay: The Justice', saying these films are neither portrayed as biopic nor factual narration of what transpired in his life.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal