Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Drops Unseen Picture Of Late Actor On Her Wedding Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput were moved to tears after the actor's sister shared an unseen image of their favourite star on Friday. Priyanka dropped a picture of the late actor standing next to her and her husband Siddharth Tanwar, after their marriage. The image was taken 11 years ago, after she and Tanwar tied the knot in 2012.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared the photo with a heartfelt note, "This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken!"

See her post here:

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident 🔱 as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

The fans' reactions on seeing the unseen photo of SSR were emotional as expected. Many users on the micro-blogging site expressed their sorrow and urged Priyanka to maintain her composure.

A user commented, "Happy Anniversary @withoutthemind di & Sid... Sending you much love & blessings... and I am sure even Sushant would be doing the same from up above!!! #SushantDay." Another wrote, "Lots of best wishes to u both ...SSR is standing with u always...N he must b proud he has sisters like u ...We all r with u strongly." A third remarked, "Wishing you a very happy anniversary to both of you. May ur bond get stronger day by day. His presence is always there Eternal Sunshine Sushant."

A fourth user added, "Happy Anniversary dearest sis. May you and your husband continue your journey together for many many years to come. May the infinite power always shower you with lots of love and blessings always. Sushant is always with you, guiding you, helping you dear sis."

A few days back, the actor’s pet dog, Fudge, a black Labrador, passed away. Fans of SSR were devastated by the news when Priyanka posted it on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka posted two photos of Fudge. In one of them, Sushant was captured with his paw friend, while in the other, Priyanka was seen smiling with a sleepy Fudge. Sharing these images, Singh wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken."

Here's the post:

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment. Last month, a Cooper Hospital mortuary attendant alleged that Sushant was murdered. Since then, many artists, including renowned actor Shekhar Suman, have called for reopening of the death case.