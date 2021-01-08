New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose sudden death shocked the whole world was supposed to be part of Chanda Mama Door Ke. It was his dream project that made the loud buzz on all social media platforms back in 2017. However, the film didn't go on the floors and got shelved soon.

Well, now it seems destiny had its own plans as the director of the film Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan is planning to revive the project. As per KoiMoi, the director revealed that the film is not shelved and is busy finishing the script. Sanjay has decided to revive the film as the tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

He further revealed that it will be tough for him to cast anyone else in the late actor's place.

For the unversed, Chanda Mama Door Ke made the headlines back in 2017 when Sushant came on the board. He started prepping for the role and there was news that he even went to NASA's training program. However, later there was a news that the actor has opted out from the project due to date issues and is now planning to make his own space drama.

Director Sanjay Puran is quite firm on his decision to revive the project and he said that he is not going to barter for anything as he believes that his story is made for the big screen and not for the web series.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Bombay Times after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sanjay Puran said, "I am at a loss of words because it never occurred that he could take such a drastic step. We would keep talking about space and exchange material about it. We had finalised some projects to start off when the lockdown was called off. One didn’t know what was on his mind. He didn’t sound like he had a problem. Sushant was someone I could speak to till the wee hours, and that is what had happened even during our last chat. He was a bright and intelligent guy. Whenever we met, it was always fun talking to him about so many things, including films. He was fond of space as a subject.”

