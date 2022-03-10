New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On June 14, 2020, the Indian film industry lost one of the finest actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. After two years, the late actor still resides in the heart of his fans and is loved by many.

Besides acting, Sushant was always interested in astronomy, and he even bought land on the moon. In memory of Sushant, the space institution Luna Society International has announced that his 37th birth anniversary on January 21, 2023, will be celebrated as 'Sushant's Moon'. Sushant's fans are rejoiced by the news as they will be able to celebrate the legacy of the actor. The late actor was a space enthusiast and also owned a telescope at his house. His 37th birth anniversary falls on a unique day because it is also when Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year. Sushant Singh Rajput was the only Indian actor who bought land on the moon.

The actor was supposed to star in a space film, 'Chanda Mama Door Ke', in which Sushant was going to play the role of an astronaut. The film was announced in 2017, and Sushant Singh Rajput also went to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to train for this role. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was going to direct the film, but the movie did not materialise.

The late actor started his career with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil'. He became a household name after getting the lead role in the hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'. He proved his acting skills with his Bollywood Debut in 'Kai Po Che'. However, Sushant's biggest commercial success was M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He starred in critically acclaimed films like 'Sonchiriya'. He also had a supporting role in Aamir Khan's hit movie. 'PK', and his last film was 'Dil Bechara'.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav