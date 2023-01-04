Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Flat Finds New Tenants, To Be Rented Out At Rs 5 Lakh Per Month: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat has reportedly found a new tenant three years after his demise. As per the reports, the house will be rented out at Rs 5 lakhs per month and the real estate agent managing the house is in final talks with the new tenants.

The reports also suggest that the owners will also get a security deposit of ₹30 lakh. Speaking to India Today, Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker in Mumbai, confirmed the news of new tenants being finalised for the house and revealed that they are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things.

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

“We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while,” Rafique said as quoted by India Today.

Earlier, Rafique told Bollywood Hungama that people are scared to move into the flat after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor was found dead in the flat on June 14, 2020.

“People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with,” Rafique told Bollywood Hungama.

The Chhichhore actor reportedly leased the apartment for around Rs 4.5 lakhs per month from December 2019. He was living there with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his other roommates.