Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Flat Fails To Find New Tenants After 2.5 Years Of His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise shocked the country on June 14, 2020, after which a ton of controversies revolved around the atmosphere concerning the Bollywood industry. Keeping those controversies to be a distant memory, the apartment of the late actor is again in the headlines.

The 'Kedarnath' actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment named 'Capri Height', which was a sea-faced lavish apartment, where Sushant resided for the last 2.5 years. However, after the demise of the actor, the flat is still vacant and has not yet found a taker.

Real estate broker, Rafique Merchant, recently posted a clip of the sea-facing flat and informed the availability of the property for rent at Rs. 5 Lakh per month. However, due to its sad and sudden history, nobody is willing to move into the house.

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

The broker also disclosed that the NRI owner of the flat has strictly refused to give out his flat especially to Bollywood celebrities anymore due to past controversies. According to the owner's preference, they are looking for a corporate individual as a tenant, however, nothing seems to have worked out and the flat has been empty for 2.5 years.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, where the Mumbai Police initially ruled it a case of suicide.

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, the real estate broker of the flat Rafique Merchant told the publication that people are scared to move into the flat. He said, " People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalized."

He further added, "The owner is also hell-bent and doesn't want to come down on the rent. If he does, it'll be sold quickly. Since he's selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with."

Inside Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Flat (Image Courtesy:@RafiqueMerchant/Twitter)

Rafique also revealed that many interested parties do get ready with the advance money irrespective of its history, however, friends and families of the late discourage them from going ahead with the deal. He also said, "Now the owner doesn't want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He's clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person."

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput leased the apartment for around Rs 4.5 Lakh per month from December 2019. He was also sharing the apartment with his roommates and his girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty.