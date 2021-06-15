Sushant Singh Rajput had even given a tour of this house in a digital show named, 'Where The Heart Is'. Read on to know how much rent did the late actor use to pay for the property.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai apartment in Bandra is there for rent now. Yes, the late actor's apartment which he rented for Rs 4.5 lakhs per month, is expecting new tenants after his demise.

The real estate firm which handles this property is waiting to rent it out once the COVID-19 epidemic is over. A celebrity broker while speaking to a leading daily said, "The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant," he further added, "Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput."

Talking about the property, the broker said, "It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we’re expecting renewed interest from expats and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view."

Sushant used to stay here with his roommates and girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Although his time period of lease was till December 2022, but due to his demise, the house is available for rent again at ₹4 lakh per month.

Sushant Singh Rajput had even given a tour of this house in a digital show named, 'Where The Heart Is', when he used to live here. In the tour video, he spoke about the decor and how he established everything in his home as per his interests.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year, due to suicide. His death case gathered a lot of media attention in India and overseas. Now this case is being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal