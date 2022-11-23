Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manager Disha Salian’s Death Termed As ‘Accident’ By CBI | Read More

SUSHANT Singh Rajput’s death case revolved around the controversies and secrets of Bollywood, where everyday new characters and revelations were structured. Preceding his death on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Disha Salian was found dead after falling off a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Both cases invited a lot of controversies where at a point the deaths of both individuals were linked making numerous people demand a CBI probe on the case. The Mumbai Police was highly slammed by the netizens on closing the investigation of Disha Salian’s death whereas, A CBI probe was thus initiated.

Hence, in recent developments and according to a report by ETimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation has concluded and stated that Disha Salian’s death was accidental. The CBI did not lodge a First Information Report (FIR) in the case of Disha Salian’s death but allegedly connected the situation with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput worked at a Mumbai-based talent management company, and was reportedly found to have fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent Building located in Mumbai’s Malad area around the night of June 8, 2020. Disha Salian was 28, and her death was reported five days before the death of the actor at his Bandra apartment.

Several people and politicians including BJP leader Nitesh Rane alleged that the deaths of both individuals were linked, however no such official statement was passed from the CBI or the Mumbai Police’s investigation.

Recently, the CBI finally concluded the death probe of the late Bollywood actor’s manager Disha Salian’s demise stating clearly that the death was an unfortunate accident. In their investigation, it has also been found that Disha Salian might have slipped from the parapet of her flat causing the accident.

According to a report of ETimes, The investigation of the CBI also disclosed that Disha Salian had also been organizing get-togethers at her flat in the run-up to her birthday, whereas a party also took place on the eve of June 8, 2020. Salian also consumed alcohol, and might perhaps have lost her balance and slipped from the parapet.

Disha Salian was Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager and the actor also mourned her demise on social media, where the actor posted, “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”