KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. In his police complaint, Singh has accused Rhea of instigating Sushant to commit suicide, news agency ANI reports. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. Speaking to media persons, Patna Central Zone IG Sanjay Singh said, "The FIR has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father."

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306. According to media reports, a four-member police team has reached Mumbai to probe the case and is currently co-ordinating with the Mumbai Police. Rhea, who was apparently in a relationship with Sushant, has been at receiving of social media outrage following the death of the actor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is already probing the matter. So far, it has recorded the statements of 39 people , including his family members, Rhea, close friends, work associates and Bollywood celebs such as filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide. Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement, the minister said.

According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali. After Rajput's death, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging he was its victim.n Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya".

(With PTI inputs)

