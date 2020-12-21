Sushant Singh Rajput's death left his family and the showbiz industry in utter shock. CBI is yet to conclude the case of actor's death.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has been admitted to Asian Hospital in Faridabad due to heart issues, according to reports. Recently, a photo of him with his daughters Mitu and Priyanka are doing rounds on the internet, and in which they both were seen with father KK Singh as he is lying on the hospital bed.

The photo was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. In the photo, Sushant's father can be seen resting in bed while Priyanka and Mitu stood next to him. However, Sushant's family has not issued any official statement yet and it is still awaited.

After the picture went viral, Sushant's friend Smita took to Twitter and wrote, "Let’s pray for his quick recovery ssrians ! Every second he is fighting for his sons justice ! Let’s pray he comes back home healthy ! Let’s pray the family gets thier answers and peace."

As soon as the picture went viral, fans started flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages. One of the users wrote, "Prayers and Wishes for Uncle's speedy recovery. ???? We all need to really fight harder and get Justice for Sushant and stand strong by the family. We hope CBI acts soon and give us an update on the case."

Sushant's Father is in Hospital. Look at him he has lost a young son who would have been by his side if he was alive.



Proud of Sushant's strong sisters. More strength, love & blessings to them. Praying for speedy recovery of Uncle 🙏



Let's take a moment and pray for the wellbeing of Sushant's father_/\_ He is going through a lot!

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left his family and the showbiz industry in utter shock. The actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14. CBI is yet to conclude the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Earlier, on August 19, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Kai Po Chhe actor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma