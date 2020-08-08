Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend and now prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been making the headlines since the actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Many twists and turns have emerged in the case and now the probe into the matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In another development in the case, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend and now prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai, stating that investigation has already been transferred to CBI and seeking transfer of probe stands infructuous. The Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea’s plea on August 11.

According to the latest report in ANI, "Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh had filed a counter-affidavit before Supreme Court stating the investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to CBI and thus Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands infructuous”.

#SushantSinghRajput's father, KK Singh (in file pic), files counter affidavit before Supreme Court stating the investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to CBI and thus Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands infructuous. pic.twitter.com/7SogFJkH3C — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Rhea’s plea was filed in the top court last week after KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and five others. The FIR lodged with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sushant’s case has now been taken over by the CBI which has started the registration of the case and will be taking the help of Bihar and Mumbai police as a part of their pan India investigation.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also questioned the actress for almost 9 hours on Friday in connection with a money laundering case filed by the probe agency against the actress. Along with Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and business manager Shruti Modi were also grilled by the probe agency for eight hours on Friday.

Rhea had arrived at the Ballard Estate office of the ED in the morning and left around 8:30 pm. The 28-year-old actress will have to appear before the probe agency on August 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan