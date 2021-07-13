On Tuesday the upset SSR fans used the hashtag 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2' on Twitter which became one of the top trends on the microblogging site. Several Twitter users wrote that they don't want to see Sushant's character being replaced on the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: While the shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 has already begun and pictures from the set have also surfaced on the internet starring Ankita Lokhande in the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav, SSR admirers seem to be displeased to watch the actor being replaced.

On Tuesday the upset fans used the hashtag 'Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2' on Twitter which became one of the top trends on the microblogging site. Several Twitter users wrote that they don't want to see Sushant's character being replaced on the show. Many Twitter users also brutally trolled Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh for the remake.

On Twitter user wrote "Sushant started his career from Manav. He showed his real nature in his role. Please don't make money on name of Sushant. @anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2 Our Manav Only Sushant".

Sushant started his career from Manav.

He showed his real nature in his role.

Please don't make money on name of Sushant.@anky1912 @ektarkapoor #BoycottPavitraRishta2

Our Manav Only Sushant 🦋 pic.twitter.com/VJmhQAHU4D — 🦋🍃G R V🍃🦋 (@ssrfan011) July 12, 2021

Another Twitter user called Ankita Lokhande a fake lady and wrote "If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again . Such a fake lady😠🤒. Thank god SSR was break-up with her. #BoycottPavitraRishta2. Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR"

If this lady really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again . Such a fake lady😠🤒. Thank god SSR was break-up with her.#BoycottPavitraRishta2



Eyes On Law Minister 4 SSR#SSRians pic.twitter.com/vFVKYuaIR0 — Scarcastic memer (@scarcasticmemer) July 13, 2021

One Twitter user even called for boycotting the show and wrote "I am going to tell my family members and others not to watch Pavitra Rishta 2 And I thing you guys should also spread the awareness #BoycottPavitraRishta2. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT"

I am going to tell my family members and others not to watch Pavitra Rishta 2



And I thing you guys should also spread the awareness #BoycottPavitraRishta2



OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT — 🦋🦋🦋 ANGRY BOT MUTED PPL WITH EGO 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@United4_SSR) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, on Monday Ekta Kapoor expressed her excitement over releasing "Pavitra Rishta 2". "It's never too late... to love!!! Finally a year of planning later... we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!" Ekta tweeted.

Ankita also shared several pictures and boomerang from the set on her Instagram handle. In the pictures Ankita and Shaheer can be seen holding the show's clapboard.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha