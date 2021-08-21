Even after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his fans follow him on social media accounts and pen loving messages on his profile. However, something shocking happened, which left his fans baffled.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in B-town, and when the news of his death broke out, his ardent followers had a hard time believing it. For them, he was not just an actor but a guiding light and ray of hope. Even after his death, his fans follow him on social media accounts and pen loving messages on his profile. However, something shocking happened, which left his fans baffled.

Recently, Sushant's Facebook profile picture was updated wherein he can be seen posing against the sea. The same picture was uploaded earlier on August 13, 2018, and once again, the same picture was updated this year, on August 18. On seeing this, his fans got worried and bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Oh my God I'm shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?! How did he update his profile picture knowing that the page was only managed by Sushant?! What is happening ?!!” While another wrote, "I have a feeling that he is alive!"

Here have a look at the comments:

For unversed, after Sushant's untimely demise on June 14, his team took over his social media page to announce a website that is dedicated to the actor. On June 16, the team dropped a news for all his ardent fans, "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, leaving the entire nation, including his family, in shock. His father, Krishna Kishore Singh, had filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide as well as money laundering. Currently, his death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from different angles.

