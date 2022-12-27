Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Demand Justice After Mortuary Attendant Present At Autopsy Claims He Was Murdered

In a major claim made by an attendent of Cooper Hospital on December 26, it was stated that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. In a recent interview, Roopkumar Singh, who was present at the actor's autopsy, alleged that there were injury marks on Sushant's body.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the mortuary attendant said, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later." Watch:

#WATCH | "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," says Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NOXAsaI8uH — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Soon after these fresh allegations were levelled by Roopkumar Singh, netizens took to social media and demanded justice for the late actor. Meanwhile, hashtag '#sushantsinghrajput' has been trending on Twitter with the PK actor's fans questioning CBI 'what is stopping them'?

A Twitter user wrote, "Every Evidences Showing That #SushantSinghRajput Was Brutally Murdered Then Why So Much Delay In SSR Case? What is Stopping you CBI? When Will You impose IPC 302 In SSR Case? CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound ."

Every Evidences Showing That #SushantSinghRajput Was Brutally Murdered 💯

Then Why So Much Delay In SSR Case?

What is Stopping you CBI?

When Will You impose IPC 302 In SSR Case?

CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound pic.twitter.com/FVzGZnhcU1 — Sush 4 ever 💫 Sushant Day Soon 🥳✨❤️🫀 (@MEENU82433774) December 26, 2022

Another user tweeted, "Sushant Full With Dreams but irony is his dreams remain unfulfilled , may Karma answer all those who are responsible for this. #SushantSinghRajput." A Twitter user also wrote, "A mysterious girl and man were spotted entering the building that day, the girl was wearing gloves man has a black bag, Later the bag is mysteriously missing & that everything happens in front of the Mumbai police Who were they still no one knows #SushantSinghRajput."

Sushant Full With Dreams but irony is his dreams remain unfulfilled , may Karma answer all those who are responsible for this. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/wvTwOLIj19 — Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) December 23, 2022

A mysterious girl and man were spotted entering the building that day, the girl was wearing gloves



man has a black bag, Later the bag is mysteriously missing & that everything happens in front of the Mumbai police



Who were they still no one knows #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/nAKBGW8OIT — Shubham Prajapati (@Ram_Bhakt_s) December 26, 2022

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Mumbai. The cause of dead of the 34-year-old late actor was ruled to have been suicide and the official postmortem reports concluded Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging.