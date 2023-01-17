Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge Passes Away; Late Actor's Sister Pens, 'You Joined Your Friend’s Heavenly Territory'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge passed away recently. The news of Fudge's demise was announced by Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh on social media. Priyanka took to her Twitter handle and shared a couple of adorable pictures of Fudge with herself and the late actor.

"So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heartbroken," she tweeted on her Twitter handle. The first pic shared by Priyanka on the micro-blogging site saw Sushant and Fudge candidly posing together, while in the second picture, Fudge could be seen lying on the floor and Priyanka looks at him with all smiles.

The tweet has left everybody mourning, as evident from the comments section. A Twitter user commented, "R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever... Sushant Lived InDMoment."

R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...

Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

Another user tweeted, "Ohh My Am Lost Of Words Actually Looking at Rampant Insensitivity & Exploitation Of a Divine Soul,I felt,it’s perhaps His Furbaby Who Understood Him the Best & Recollected Sushant’s Time With #Fudge Am So so Sorry Dear Priyanka It’s indeed that bridge we call Love crossed."

Ohh My💔 Am Lost Of Words



Actually Looking at Rampant Insensitivity & Exploitation Of a Divine Soul,I felt,it’s perhaps His Furbaby Who Understood Him the Best & Recollected Sushant’s Time With #Fudge

Am So so Sorry Dear Priyanka

It’s indeed that bridge we call Love 🐶crossed https://t.co/01jXdvANOZ

"Di...Plz stay strong... don't understand what I will say...very heart broken news is this...I can't take...but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever Om Shanti," wrote a fan.

Di...Plz stay strong... don't understand what I will say...very heart broken news is this...I can't take...but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever ❤️

Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's passing in June 2020, it was rumoured that his father travelled to Patna with his dog Fudge. Later, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh had written with a photo of Fudge on social media, "He does still look up optimistically every time the door opens."

It is pertinent to note that on 14 June 2020, B-town actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, aged 34.