New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh’s last movie 'Dil Bechara' has reportedly leaked on torrent sites within hours of its official release on OTT platform. The film premiered on July 24 on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada. Disney+ Hotstar made 'Dil Bechara' free for both subscribers and non-subscribers to watch in honour of the late actor. However, within hours of its online release, Tamil Rockers, a torrent website that facilitates the illegal distribution of copyrighted material has reportedly leaked the movie online.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film within a few hours of its official release leaked on Tamil Rockers. Fans and admirers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been waiting eagerly to catch his glimpse in the last screen appearance. The directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, screening Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, has received an overwhelming response worldwide. Fans have poured their heart out after watching the last movie of SSR and were swept away in emotions. Everybody including the Bollywood celebrities in the industry got nostalgic after the release and the internet was flooded with reactions on Sushant’s last performance.



“Just finished watching #DilBechara. Sushant shines in every frame as he always did and the film reminds us again of the humongous loss. I don't recall the last time a film made me cry but then again he always succeeded in making the audience feel what he wanted. Thank you,Sush,” tweeted one user remembering the impeccable performance of the late actor in the movie.

With heavy hearts, fans left a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the late actor. One user also said, “Today I watched my last movie of Bollywood .....”

Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu and former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar took to social media to pay tribute to the departed actor by watching the film.

Based on John Greene's wildly popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara chronicles the bittersweet story of two young adults stricken with cancer who will forever be star-crossed.

Posted By: Simran Babbar