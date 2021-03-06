Rhea's Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has said that there is no evidence against her and that they will have 'the last laugh.'

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) charge sheet a 'damp squib' and also said that it is "standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence". Rhea, who was arrested last year by NCB in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death stayed inside the lockup for a month.

Rhea's lawyer has said that there is no evidence against her and that they will have 'the last laugh.' Maneshinde gave a statement to Times Of India about the 12000-page charge sheet and said,

"All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of “ Narcotic Substances“ “Recovered “ against 33 Accused are nothing compared to what even a Constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap. The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood."

He further added, "There’s hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or only God knows the Truth. The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of Inadmissible Evidence and Statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act even after the Supreme Court Judgement in Toofan Singh Judgement."

Atlast Maneshinde said, “Without Rhea Chakraborty being Charged this case has no substance... The HC has found no prima facie material at the stage of Bail of alleged “ Financing “ Drugs Trade. We will have the Last Laugh. Satya Mev Jayate.”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020. His death triggered a massive furore in Bollywood and all over the globe. Subsequently, the NCB spread its net wide and questioned several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Prakash, and had nabbed comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are now bailed out.

His death was stated to be a suicide by the Mumbai Police, however, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation following the pressure from fans and his family members. The late actor's family has accused Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and stealing his money which the actress has denied.

