New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Rajkumar Singh and his associate were shot by three unidentified armed bikers in Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday. It is reported that the incident took place around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when Raj Kumar Singh and his associate Ali Hasan were going to Madhepura district.

The incident was confirmed by Lipi Singh, SP of Saharsa. He said that one of the victims has faced severe injuries and is battling for his life in a private hospital.

Sushant's cousin Rajkumar was shot in the leg while his associate Ali Hasan has faced severe injuries and is in a serious condition. Rajkumar is the owner of three Yamaha showrooms in Saharsa, Madhepura, and Supaul districts.

It is reported that Rajkumar used to commute daily to these three showrooms to monitor his business. On Saturday, Rajkumar was heading to one of his showrooms with his friend and at that time three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them.

SP Lipi Singh said that when Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, the three bike-borne men started firing at them. Meanwhile, the passerby took the call immediately and they rescued them and took them to the nearby private hospital for treatment.

Victim Rajkumar Singh's brother Anuj Singh talking to media persons reportedly said that Rajkumar and Ali were on their way to the showroom. After a few kilometres, three unidentified people started chasing them on a bike and overtook them. After overtaking them, they started firing and Rajkumar was shot in the leg while his associate was shot above the waist area.

