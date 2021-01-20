Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: January 21 will mark the 35th birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor whose death by suicide in June, last year sent shockwaves among the industry and the fans alike.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: January 21 will mark the 35th birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor whose death by suicide in June, last year sent shockwaves among the industry and the fans alike. Incessant developments came to the fore in months proceeding his death after the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau began probing separate angles in the grim event.

On December 30, nearly five months after taking over the case, the CBI said it was looking into all aspects of the matter and nothing had been ruled out. "The CBI is conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date," the CBI replied in its letter."

Ahead of Sushant's 35th birth anniversary, let us look at the chronology of events that followed his death.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The untimely demise had come six days after his former manager Disha Salian's death by suicide.





On June 15, Sushant's family alleged foul play in his death and sought a thorough probe into the incident.

Sushant's postmortem report confirmed that the actor died of asphyxiation due to hanging. The autopsy was conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.





His last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Three days later, his ashes were immersed in Ganga.





On June 22, a case was filed against the actress Rhea Chakraborty in a Bihar court, accusing her of abetting the suicide of Sushant





The Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the case and stated that the death was being treated as a suicide.





On July 6, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned by the Mumbai police. During interrogation, Bhansali revealed that Sushant was approached for films like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018) but he did not have dates.





Five days later, the Mumbai Police records statement of Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty. She is one of Bollywood's top celebrity managers and was questioned for nearly five hours at Bandra police station.





On July 16, actress Rhea Chakraborty in a social media post posted a screenshot of receiving death threats from a user on social media. On the same day, she called for CBI probe in Rajput's death case.





On July 24, Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on the OTT Platform Disney Plus Hotstar.





On July 28, Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna against six people including actress Rhea Chakraborty. In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father also accused Rhea Chakraborty of transferring Rs 15 crore from the actor's bank account and accused her of abetment to suicide.





47 days after Sushant's death, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case to investigate money laundering of Rajput's death.





Nineteen days later, the Supreme Court of India allowed CBI to take over the investigation into Sushant's death.





On August 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and 2 others on ED’s request to probe the drug angle in the case.





The same day, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made shocking claims that if the NCB starts the investigation, many B-Town A-listers could end up behind bars. "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she tweeted.





Rhea got bail on October 7, while his brother Showik remained incarcerated until December 2.





On September 8, the NCB arrested Rhea in a drug case linked to the investigation into Rajput's death.





On October 8, AIIMS said Sushant's death is a case of Suicide. Two days later, the hospital's medical board submitted a report to CBI, stating Rajput died by suicide.





On October 15, CBI said it continues to investigate Rajput's death.





One-and-a-half-month later, CBI said it was looking into all aspects of the matter and nothing had been ruled out.

