New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Over a month has passed after the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput but the mystery over his death seems to continue. In another twist, Ankita Lokhande, who was Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, has reportedly made allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, saying the actress used to “harass Sushant”.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Bihar Police recently questioned Ankita over Sushant’s death after the late actor’s father lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. During her interrogation, Ankita told Bihar Police that “Sushant was quite unhappy with Rhea Chakraborty’s behaviour and wanted to end the relationship with her as she used to harass him”, reported Dainik Jagran.

This comes just days after Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna, accusing her of instigating Sushant to commit suicide. The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Following Singh’s FIR, a four-member Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to probe the ‘abetment to suicide’ case registered against Rhea and six others. However, Rhea has now filed a petition at the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai Police.

“FIR is registered in Patna, now she has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. 'Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki' (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her,” said Sushant’s father while speaking to news agency PTI.

'Truth Wins'

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday in a cryptic message tweeted that ‘Truth Wins’ in a black-and-white image. Ankita had dated Sushant for over six years till 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as "Chichhore", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath".

The case in which the Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood's big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the young actor suddenly took a new turn with Rajput's father lodging the FIR.

