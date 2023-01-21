Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary: 'Remain Happy Wherever You Are'

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock to the Indian film industry and his fans. The film industry is not able to fill his void and his fans are still mourning the loss of their beloved star. On Sushant's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta shared some unseen pictures on social media and penned a heartfelt note as well.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity!"

"At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon," she further added.

Earlier, Sushant's elder sister Priyanka also posted a picture from her wedding in which she and her husband can be seen standing with Sushant. She wrote, "This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken."

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident 🔱 as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Before starting his career in acting, Sushant worked in theatre and worked as a background dancer as well. He rose to fame after starring in the television show 'Pavitra Rishta' and won many awards as well.

He made his Bollywood debut in the film 'Kai Po Che' along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. He later starred in many successful and blockbuster films like Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story, Pk, Chhichhore, among others.