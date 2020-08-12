Sushant Singh Rajput performing naagin dance in this throwback video will leave you with a bittersweet feeling
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been around two months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The untimely demise of Sushant has left millions of his fans heavy-hearted as the authorities are still looking into every possible angle that may have triggered the incident. Time and again, adorable videos and pictures of the late actor keep surfacing on social media making it more difficult for us to forget his enigmatic smile and magnetic charm. Now a throwback video of Sushant from the set of his film, Sonchiriya is making people teary-eyed.
The late actor could be seen having fun with his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar and child actor Khushi. While Sushant performs naagin dance, Khushi can be seen playing imaginary snake charmer flute. The little girl could also bee seen laughing her heart out at his act.
Sushant with Khushi _____ . God !! He is a lil baby ____________ Sushiiiiii has a golden heart and a soul of lil child ___ . My handsome and innocent baby is unique and innocent . your purity , your humility and your innocence melted my heart and made me more proud of you till the last breath but your innocence and purity now hurt more baby ___________ . . This unconditional love took my breath away ______ I loveddddddddd those innocent moments I adore the lil kid who dwells inside your pure heart _. . His love is always unconditional He is a kind and pure hearted _ He was an angel on the earth His real happiness was nothing more than a moment he spends in playing with a pure soul like Khushi ________ . . Just fallen love with this innocent video . You are a very shy boy and humble hero ____________ . . Sushant , you will be forever all this ___________________________ . . They killed my boy ___ Those evils _ and heartless cheap gang killed his innocent soul _ Those murderers took him away from us ________ But I swear Sushant to fight for your justice till my last breath _ Promise being always there for you and defending you with all my power . Promise you that they will never able or succeed to take your love from my heart _ or take your soul away from me , they will never do whatever they tried cauz no one can separate the connection between our souls ______ . We gonna meet again soon bae Forever Sushiiiiii __ . #repost @ram_naresh_diwakar ___ Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din. __ #MissyouSushant #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #WhoKilledSushant #LegendsNeverDie
Released last year, ‘Sonchiriya’ garnered rave reviews from critics but the film failed to perform at box office. It starred Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Sushant played a dacoit named Lakhna in the film.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha