New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been around two months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The untimely demise of Sushant has left millions of his fans heavy-hearted as the authorities are still looking into every possible angle that may have triggered the incident. Time and again, adorable videos and pictures of the late actor keep surfacing on social media making it more difficult for us to forget his enigmatic smile and magnetic charm. Now a throwback video of Sushant from the set of his film, Sonchiriya is making people teary-eyed.

The late actor could be seen having fun with his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar and child actor Khushi. While Sushant performs naagin dance, Khushi can be seen playing imaginary snake charmer flute. The little girl could also bee seen laughing her heart out at his act.

Released last year, ‘Sonchiriya’ garnered rave reviews from critics but the film failed to perform at box office. It starred Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Sushant played a dacoit named Lakhna in the film.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha