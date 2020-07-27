Shweta also shared a screenshot of the last conversation they had on WhatsApp just four days before the actor allegedly decided to end his life.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertaiment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram which revolved around the childhood memories with her late brother as the siblings were nearly of the same age.

Along with some childhood photos of her brother, Shweta also shared a screenshot of the last conversation they had on WhatsApp just four days before the actor allegedly decided to end his life, leaving the family, fans and the entire nation in shock.

Narrating her agony and how much she was missing her brother, Shweta talked about the first child their parents had, who died at a tender age of 1.5 years.

While telling about how much her parents were longing about a baby boy after the death of their first child, Shweta told that she could not even see the eldest sibling.

“I have always been told by my family that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma’s first child was a son and she lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling,” she wrote.

Shweta further told that their parents took a sankal (vow) for the baby boy and visited several religious places, did puja and meditation, and a year later Sushant was born.

Longing for her brother, Shweta said that she wished if she "could protect him from everything".

Sharing a memory from her vidaai ceremony, she wrote, “Fast forward in 2007, I remember the day when I got married and as I was leaving, Bhai hugged me tight and we cried a lot. Physically we won’t stay together anymore, we won’t get to see each other that often anymore as I was moving to USA.”

She concluded the note with, 'I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani.'

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta