In an interview to India Today, Rhea, who has been under scanner of multiple agencies in connection with Sushant's death, had said the late actor felt claustrophobic in flights and took medicine to deal with it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Two days after actor Ankita Lokhande quashed Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights, an old video of the late actor has surfaced online where he had admitted to being both claustrophobic and an insomniac.

In an episode of Zee Cafe's talk show "Look Who's Talking With Niranjan Iyengar" which aired in November 2015, Sushant Sushant said three facts about him, one of which was a lie. He mentioned claustrophobia, sleeping for six hours a day, and being a terrible singer. He then revealed that the second fact was a lie for he could only sleep for two hours everyday.

“The lie is that I sleep for six hours a day because I have insomnia so I can't sleep for more than 2 hours a day,” Sushant said. Watch the video here:

In an interview to India Today, Rhea, who has been under scanner of multiple agencies in connection with Sushant's death, had said the late actor felt claustrophobic in flights and took medicine to deal with it. Reacting to the same, Lokhande shared a video of Sushant flying his Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator and wrote, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it.” The video showed Sushant performing take-off functions in the flight simulator. It was one of the actor's dreams to get a flying license and he had bought the Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight in 2018,

Chakraborty is a prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has been under the scanner of multiple probe agencies ever since Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint against Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja