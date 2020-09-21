Earlier this month, NCB had confirmed that names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh had cropped up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet may be called for questioning by the NCB this week as the agency continues to crackdown on the alleged drug cartel in the film industry in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, according to several unconfirmed media reports.

It has been further reported that the actresses be summoned this week as the NCB as it tried to build a case against ten people it has arrested so far in connection with the drugs case.

However, there is no official word yet from any of the NCB officials. Earlier this month, the agency had confirmed that names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh had cropped up during the interrogation of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs allegations linked to the Sushant Rajput case.

Though NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra had confirmed the names, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called 'hit-list' of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe.

Over a dozen persons have been arrested by the NCB so far, including Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and several drug peddlers, narco-dealers and suppliers. While Rhea, Showik and others have been sent to judicial custody, some of the drug peddlers have been remanded to NCB custody.

