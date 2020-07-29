Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in Supreme Court and seeks the transfer of the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to Mumbai Police.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in Supreme Court on Wednesday and seeks transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to Mumbai Police. Rhea Chakraborty knocked on the door of the Supreme Court after Patna police reached Mumbai in search of her. Reports say Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde suggested her to take legal help a day after Sushant Singh’s father had filed a complaint against her.

The FIR was filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna Police Station. The complaint was filed under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide, Section 340, 380, 242, 420 and 406 were also invoked, reported The Quint. Rhea Chakraborty allegedly transferred money from Sushant’s bank account, took his laptop, jewellery and medical reports 6 days before Sushant’s suicide.

Reports said, a four membered-team of Patna Police had reached Mumbai on Wednesday in search of Rhea Chakraborty but she was not found at her residence. It was estimated that she might have gone to the court to file an anticipatory bail. The police personnel from Patna met Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch and CID.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a complaint after one-and-a-half months of the suicide of his son at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, Bihar. His father’s lawyer told media that the FIR was not logged in Mumbai because Mumbai Police had forced Sushant’s family to take the name of big production houses.

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his Bandra residence on June 14. Since then, the Mumbai police is investigating into this case. Around 38 people have been summoned by the Mumbai police so far.

