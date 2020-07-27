New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Mumbai Police will record the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a report by News Agency ANI, police have decided to record the statement this week. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Karan Johar's manager was summoned by the Mumbai police to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so”.

Various reports suggest that Dharma production CEO, Apoorva Mehta is likely to record his statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh claimed that Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor had good relations with Sushant. In his statement, Sandeep said he was not under any pressure because of Dharma Productions.

On Monday, the police recorded the statement of Mahesh Bhatt at the Santacruz Police station in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Mahesh Bhatt was continuously criticized by Sushant Singh’s fans, earlier he tweeted, and said “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in, presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This shall too pass.”



Police probing the professional rivalry angle and has summoned various bigwigs of the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar has been at the receiving end of the social media diatribe as the director has been called out for his alleged support to Bollywood insiders. However, Sushant Singh Rajput had done two films under the banner of Dharma Productions, Drive and Rabta.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra flat on June 14. Mumbai Police said 37 people were interrogated since then. Earlier, police said Sushant committed suicide because of clinical depression.

