New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between Bihar police and Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has questioned Mumbai Police for not including the money trail from the late actor's account as part of its investigation

“Around Rs 50 crore transaction was made from Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account in the last four months and surprisingly it was all debited.” DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Rs 17 crore was credited to his account in one year, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn.” “Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quietly. We will question Mumbai Police as to why such leads are hushed up," Bihar DGP told the media.

Earlier, the Bihar DGP had slammed the Mumbai Police after his subordinate Vinay Tiwari, who went to lead Sushant’s case in Mumbai, was forcibly quarantined by the BMC authorities. "Instead of sharing evidence or handing over the postmortem and forensic reports of Sushant, they (Mumbai) have almost house arrested our SP. I have not seen such non-cooperation by any other state police. If the Mumbai Police are sincere in their approach, they should share the investigation with us," said DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

On Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's role in the suicide case, he said "Let me remind everyone that Rhea is an accused. We are collecting evidence against her. Once sufficient evidence is collected by our police, we will arrest her. But of course, we will be transparent in our investigation. Our police officers are in Mumbai not to hush up any lead, but to dig out more facts and evidence,"

Bihar police launched a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death after deceased’s father, KK Singh lodged FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police Station, Patna. The FIR has filed against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Posted By: Srishti Goel