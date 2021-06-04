There were a lot of other things which got sparked after Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. Take a look at the top 5 major events which took place after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The actor's sudden demise triggered a rage all across the country and the world. His fans, followers, fellow starlets; everyone started talking about the late actor. Not only that, Sushant's mysterious death also garnered a lot of media attention from across the globe.

His suicide was one of the much talked about incidents in the country that became a subject of widespread speculation and rumours. From posting social media tributes for him to trolling his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty (who was being considered the main reason for SSR's suicide by fans, and also the actor's father had logged a complaint against her charging her with abetment to suicide), fans made sure his name was trending online almost everytime.

There were a lot of other things which got sparked after Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. Take a look at the top 5 major events which took place after the actor passed away.

Groupism/ Nepotism debate

After Sushant's death, the nepotism and groupism debate came into the limelight as a lot of people like Kangana claimed that he was probably suffering due to work also. It was being speculated that Bollywood biggies who did not give the outsiders their due respect were responsible for making Sushant suffer mentally. Following this, a case was registered against celebs like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and five others in Patna High Court by a lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha who alleged that Sushant was denied work due to nepotism. However, the case was dismissed on July 8.

Hoardings asking justice for Sushant

When Sushant passed away, fans urged the government on social media to investigate the case immediately and the case was then moved to CBI. Amidst this, his hoardings asking #justiceforSSR, #justiceforSushant were set up in India and other countries like Srilanka, USA and more.

Drug probe

After SSR's demise a drug angle was added into the death case. On August 26, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), registered an FIR against five people including the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. It was found out that drugs were being supplied to Rhea and Sushant and later on September 4 NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, charging them under provisions of the NDPS Act. Post this, Rhea was also taken into custody in for allegedly procuring drugs. However, after being in jail for a few days, the actress was granted bail. A lot of other Bollywood actors were interrogated in the drug probe including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Bharti Singh etc.

Fans committing suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans committed suicide after the actor's death. A schoolboy from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh ended his life after learning about SSR's suicide. A similar case happened in Patna where a girl hanged herself after watching the actor's suicide news. In Port Blair, Andaman, and Nicobar Island, a 15-year-old teen too committed suicide at her house.

Charity events

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a lot of his fans and his family started charity on his name. A lot of philanthropic events took place where people have donated food, while the actor's family introduced $35,000 scholarship fund on his birth anniversary.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal