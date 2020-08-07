Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The mysteries and conspiracies theories over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t seem to end and is getting murkier day by day. With things getting murkier, the probe has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has now registered an FIR against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Since then, fans and several celebrities have alleged foul play in Rajput’s death. The Mumbai Police, however, has dismissed reports of foul play so far.

Here are the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking CBI or NIA probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a law student's PIL seeking CBI or NIA probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition," Chief Justice of India said, as reported by news agency ANI.

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant's death

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai to record her statements. Earlier in the day, the probe agency had rejected her request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

Chakraborty, against whom the CBI has registered an FIR, had asked the ED that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. The probe agency had lodged a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the death Rajput. The ED is probing the"suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection with Rajput's death.

Bihar govt files affidavit in SC against Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea

The Bihar government on Friday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty is "misconceived and not maintainable". In its affidavit, it also said that the state government has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

"The submission of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai and the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under section 179 of CrPC," the Bihar government said in its affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned for August 21 the PIL filed seeking a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Shruti Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the probe agency. The central agency has also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on Saturday.

Bihar IPS officer, who was quarantined in Mumbai, to leave for Patna

Bihar IPS officer, Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Friday. “BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now,” ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.

This comes a day after Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said a fresh letter has been sent to Mumbai municipal authorities seeking the release of Tiwari, who had gone to the city to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and was quarantined, and warned that refusal to pay heed could evoke strong action from the Supreme Court.

