Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is almost here, therefore, ahead of the day, we are here with the timeline of the events which took place after the late actor's demise. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput, the promising Hindi film actor who made a name for himself in Mumbai’s entertainment world, was found dead at his Bandra residence a year ago on June 14. Through a subsequent set of investigations by various agencies, the cause of death of ‘Dil Bechara’ actor remains undetermined.

Here is how the sequence of events unfolded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case –

June 14, 2020 – Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. A domestic help informed the police and preliminary set of investigations followed. Condolences start pouring in for Sushant Singh Rajput as the news of actor’s death shocks the nation fighting the pandemic.

June 15, 2020 – Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites are performed at Pawan Hans crematorium. Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to accept SSR’s death as natural by declining to acknowledge the late actor as a “mentally weak” person. Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh demands probe into the incident while suspecting some foul play.

June 16, 2020 – BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ into SSR’s death, demands judicial probe.

June 18, 2020 – Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty records her statement at Bandra Police Station in the death case. The actress had earlier deleted all posts featuring SSR except for the one in which she wished late actor on his birthday.

June 19, 2020 – The social media gets filled with debates on nepotism and allegations on the stalwarts of Hindi film industry – from filmmaker Karan Johar , actor Salman Khan to producer Ekta Kapoor and others – ranging from favouritism and even culture of drug abuse. Protests follow in parts of the country, apparently demanding justice for SSR.

June 22, 2020 – Lok Janshakti Party’s president Chirag Paswan writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to demand a fair probe into the case.

June 24, 2020 – SSR’s postmortem report is released, stating that “no struggle marks or external injuries” were found on actor’s mortal body.

June 25, 2020 – BJP MP Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in SSR death case.

July 4, 2020 – Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh demands a CBI enquiry into the case.

July 6, 2020 – Mumbai Police records the statement of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

July 14, 2020 – Actress Rhea Chakraborty takes to Instagram to explain her state of mind following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. "You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential," she wrote.

July 16, 2020 – Rhea Chakraborty requests Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI enquiry into late-actor’s death.

July 18, 2020 – Aditya Chopra, Head, Yash Raj Films, records his statement into SSR death case to Mumbai Police.

July 24, 2020 – Sushant Singh Rajput’s final on-screen appearance is viewed worldwide on Disney-Hotstar in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’.

July 29, 2020 – SSR’s father loges an FIR at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station accusing six people of abetment to suicide.

July 29, 2020 – Rhea Chakraborty moves to Supreme Court demanding the transfer of investigation to Mumbai.

July 29, 2020 – Bihar Police arrives in Mumbai. Play of jurisdiction follows between police of two states.

July 30, 2020 – Enforcement Directorate seeks the details of SSR death case from Bihar Police.

August 4, 2020 – Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane claims that SSR and his former manager Disha Salian were ‘murdered’. Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray breaks his silence and says he is becoming a target in the case due to ‘mucky politics’.

August, 4, 2020 – Bihar government recommends CBI enquiry into the case.

August, 5, 2020 – Union government accepts recommendation for CBI enquiry into the case.

August, 6, 2020 - CBI names Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others in its FIR. They were charged under various IPC sections including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft and criminal breach of trust.

August, 10, 2020 – Rhea Chakraborty moves to Supreme Court alleging that media was pronouncing her guilty and was unfairly holding a trial of its own.

August, 19, 2020 – Supreme Court orders CBI enquiry into the case. CBI formally takes over the investigation.

August, 26, 2020 – Actress Kangana Ranaut claims that if Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) starts investigating the case, many A-listers of film industry could be behind the bars.

August, 26, 2020 – NCB registers a case against Rhea Chakraborty on the basis of an ED request. Drug angle in SSR death case starts getting probed.

August, 27, 2020 – KK Singh, SSR’s father claims Rhea Chakraborty was his son’s murderer.

August, 28, 2020 – Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI. The agency interrogates the actress for over seven hours.

September 4, 2020 – NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda following which a Mumbai court sends them to judicial custody till Sept 9, 2020.

September 8, 2020 – NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty after 3-days of grilling interrogations.

Sept 23, 2020 – NCB summons film industry’s A-listers – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

October 5, 2020 – AIIMS Medical Board submits its report to CBI in late actor’s death case, ruling out murder and categorically stating that the actor died by suicide.

October 8, 2020 – Rhea Chakraborty walks out of Byculla jail after 4-weeks on a bail.

November 9, 2021 – NCB raids actor Arjun Rampal’s Bandra home while investigating the drug angle in the case.

February 2, 2021 – Narcotics Control Bureau says that it is yet to file the chargesheet into the case.

February 15, 2021 – Bombay High Court quashes the case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, in which the actress had alleged that the late-actor’s sister procured fake prescriptions to help her brother fight anxiety issues.

May 28, 2021 – Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Sidharth Pithani gets arrested by NCB in the drug case related to actor’s death.

Central Bureau of Investigation is yet to file its charge sheet in late actor’s death case.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal