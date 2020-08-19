Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said that the actress will appear and face the inquiry by the central probe agency.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict of ordering the CBI to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on Wednesday said that the actress will appear and face the inquiry by the central probe agency, adding that "truth will remain the same" irrespective of which agency is investigating the case.

"SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation," said Satish Maneshinde.

"Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case," he added.

The Supreme Court today, while hearing a plea by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai, ordered the CBI to investigate the case.

The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. It said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

Chakraborty's lawyer had argued that FIR lodged by Rajput's father has “absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna” and there was considerable delay of around 38 days in its lodging.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that only FIR lodged in the case was in Bihar and the Enforcement Directorate has also started its separate probe in the matter.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Singh against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta