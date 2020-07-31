New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

After one-and-a-half–months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has finally broken the silence. She has claimed that Sushant could have never taken his life and he was surely not in depression. Ankita Lokhande told Republic TV in an interview that Sushant was not a person who gets suicidal when upset. She said, it is quite shocking to see people using depression with his name, he can’t commit suicide in any situation.

Ankita said, “when the news came of his suicide, it took me some time to process with this. Before I could have thought or realized what happened, his photos went viral with the statement that he has committed suicide.” Ankita refused all the claims stating Sushant Singh in depression, she said, “I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed person. He is a hero and an inspiration.”

Ankita Lokhande recalled her Pavitra Rishta days, she said, “Sushant has taught me many things in life. He taught me acting, he was a lively person”. Ankita questioned, who knows Sushant by inside? People who are writing that Sushant was in depression, do they even know him? “Sushant could have never taken his own life”, said Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant and Ankita met on their first television show Pavitra Rishta, where they fall in love and spend 6 years together. Ankita further added, “when I and Sushant were in a relationship we had faced even bigger problems. He was a happy go-lucky-guy, who could never do this.

Ankita told media, Sushant used to find happiness in small things. He wantedto do farming, he was ready with the five-year plan for himself. Undoubtedly, he has complete all that he had written. He used to write everything that he wants to do and make full efforts to complete it. Ankita said, once Sushant told him that if he will not get the films, he will make his own short film.

Ankita Lokhande was interrogated by the Bihar police at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. Ankita had made some shocking statements about Sushant’s then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.





Posted By: Srishti Goel