Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 14. After nearly one-and-a-half-month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her kins while making serious allegations against the actress ranging from abetment of suicide, theft to cheating.

Initially, only Mumbai Police was investigating the case and had recorded statements of several celebs in connection with his death. However, after Sushant's father complaint, a 4-membered-team of Bihar police reached Mumbai for further investigation. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Riya Chakraborty filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of Sushant Singh death case to Mumbai Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput case latest updates

Sushant's Dil Bechara co-actor Sail Vaid defends mentor Karan Johar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid took the side of the mentor Karan Johar. He said, "Karan Johar's messages have gone unanswered." Valid said, he has also been a newcomer in the industry with an average height and not so good looking face like Sushant. Despite being an outsider he got 2 films in Dharma and YRF. He said that the villain is not Karan Johar, the main culprit is hidden.

Mumbai police to record statement of Sushant's family

Reports said, Mumbai police are now looking forward to recording the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members. The summon will include Sushant's father KK Singh, Priyanka Singh, OP Singh, and Shweta Kirti. The Mumbai police couldn’t record the statement of the family members earlier, as they were in deep shock and grief. After the FIR was lodged in Bihar, the pressure on the Mumbai police has increased.

Sushant's family files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty's investigation transfer plea

After Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition to seek transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput Case to Mumbai police, Sushant's family filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Sushant's family to urge the Supreme Court not to hear Rhea's petition in this matter. The family lawyer, Vikas Singh of Sushant Singh Rajput will be the part of the proceeding of the case.

Supreme Court dismisses CBI inquiry plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed in Sushant Singh suicide case seeking the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday. A bench lead by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, let the police jo their job. It is not about the person, it is about jurisdiction. Apex Court suggested Sushant’s family to go to the Bombay High Court if they found anything concrete.

Ankita Lokhande's big statement in Sushant Singh's case

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande reportedly told Bihar police that Sushant was unhappy with his relationship and wanted to leave Rhea. Initially, Ankita shared the screenshots with Sushant's sister while paying a visit to the late actors' family in Patna. During the release of Manikarnika, Sushant texted Ankita to congratulate her for the debut film. After that, he told Ankita about his relationship with Rhea, who was his then-current girlfriend. Sushant told Ankita that he was unhappy because Rhea harassed him. However, Ankita was not summoned by the Police, but she made the statement of her own.

BJP MP Subramanian Swami evidently called Sushant's demise a murder

BJP MP Subramanian Swami shared a list of evidence and remarks on Thursday. He stated on Twitter, this list of evidence proves that Sushant's demise was not an unnatural death. He further wrote, Sushant's case should be hand over to CBI as two different state-police cannot work on the same crime.

Sushant Singh sister Mitu’s big revelation to Bihar police

Bihar police interrogated Sushant Singh’s elder sister Mitu on Wednesday. While interrogation, Mitu revealed that Sushant and Rhea had a big fight on June 8, after which, Rhea called Mitu. Then, Mitu went to Sushant’s house and stayed for 4 days. She left the house on June 12 as her children are very young. On June 14, she received a call from Sushant’s roommate as he was not opening the door. Mitu rushed to Sushant’s building, where he found his brother hanging.





