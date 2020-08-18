Rhea Chakraborty has never met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, neither she has spoken to him on phone or otherwise, said the actress' lawyer amid rumours of Shiv Sena leader's alleged link to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," news agency ANI quoted the lawyer of the actress as saying.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma