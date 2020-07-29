Rhea, who is facing some serious allegations, including Abetment of Suicide, in connection with Sushant’s death, will reportedly apply for an interim bail later today.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, the ‘Jalebi’ actress has hired Satish Maneshinde, one of India’s best lawyers, to defend her against the charges levelled by Sushant’s father in his FIR in Patna.

Satish Maneshinde is an India celebrity lawyer and has previously handled the cases of Bollywood biggies. He represented Salman Khan in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Maneshinde also fought for Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

According to a report by Zoom TV, Rhea, who is facing some serious allegations, including Abetment of Suicide, in connection with Sushant’s death, will reportedly apply for an interim bail later today.

Satish Maneshinde has reportedly signed the interim bail papers on Tuesday night as his junior lawyer, Anandini Fernandes, was spotted outside Rhea’s home yesterday.

Apart from Abetment of Suicide (IPC Section 206), the charges against Rhea Chakraborty include punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section 341), Punishment for wrongful confinement (IPC Section 342), Theft in dwelling house (IPC Section 380) and Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406) and Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section 420).

Earlier yesterday, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, KK Singh had made some shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in an FIR, he lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

In the six-page FIR, Sushant’s father has alleged that around Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's account to people not known to him. He requested the police to check into account details of Rhea and her family members.

The FIR also alleges that Rhea threatened to make Sushant's medical report public and prove him mad. It also accuses Rhea and her family of holding Sushant hostage against his wishes. The FIR also alleges that Rhea used Sushant's fame to push forward her career in the film industry. It also alleges that she used Sushant’s debit and credit card to exploit him financially.

Posted By: Talib Khan