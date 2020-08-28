New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The mysteries and controversies over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t seem to die down. Sushant, 34, had allegedly committed suicide on June 14, however, several people, including his family members, have alleged foul play in his death after which the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe.

Since then, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the constant radar of the probe agencies. Rhea has also been facing heat of the fans, who allege that she used to torture Sushant which forced him to take the extreme step. The 28-year-old, however, has dismissed the claims and has urged the probe agencies to find out the truth about Sushant’s death.

Recently, Rhea also opened about his relationship with Sushant and has revealed what happened on June 8. In an interview with India Today, Rhea revealed that Sushant had asked her to leave his Bandra residence, adding that “she thought she can be in a long-distance relationship”.

During the interview, Rhea also opened about her ‘strained’ relationship with Sushant’s family and revealed that ‘they didn’t like here’. She further said that she also wants to know what happened from June 8 to June 14 with Sushant, noting that his “sister Meetu was there”.

“I wanted a CBI inquiry because I am unclear about the last week. I am unclear as to what exactly happened between June 8 and 14. Even I want justice for Sushant, but I am very confused. They have made a joke out of it, which is why I wanted a CBI inquiry,” Rhea Chakraborty told India Today.

I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money

Rhea, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, has also denied that she was “living off” his money. Speaking about his much-talked-about Europe trip, Rhea said that it was Rajput's idea to make a “Europe trip” about it and he cancelled the tickets booked by the company that was sponsoring her trip.

"He paid for the rest of the trip and the hotels. He wanted to and I didn't have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. But Sushant lived king-size, he was like that," Rhea said in the interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Following his death, several people, including Sushant’s family members, have alleged foul play. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend, and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma