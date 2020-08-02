Chakraborty, who recently released a video, saying ‘truth shall prevail’, was said to have been in a relationship with Rajput but has been missing over the last few days. However, the Bihar Police has now traced the whereabouts of Chakraborty and has sent a notice, asking her to comply in the investigation, reported Dainik Jagran.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The mystery over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14, has refused to end. Amid the ongoing controversies and theories about the actor’s death, Rhea Chakraborty, against who an abetment of suicide case has been registered by Sushant’s father, has gone missing.

Chakraborty, who recently released a video, saying ‘truth shall prevail’, was said to have been in a relationship with Rajput but has been missing over the last few days. However, the Bihar Police has now traced the whereabouts of Chakraborty and has sent a notice, asking her to comply in the investigation, reported Dainik Jagran.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, the Bihar Police has said that if Rhea is innocent, then she should come forward and “stop playing the hide and seek game”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kumar Singh, 74, had registered an FIR against Chakraborty and six other for the alleged abetment to suicide of his son on Tuesday. However, after the FIR, Chakraborty had released a video statement, saying that “truth shall prevail” while adding that she has full faith in the judiciary.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," the 28-year-old actress had said in the video.

Rhea had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the probe from Patna to Mumbai. The matter is listed for hearing in the top court on August 5. However, she had gone missing after that.

Bihar Police to probe suicide of Rajput's former manager

Meanwhile, the Bihar has announced that it will now also probe the case of the alleged suicide of the actor's former manager Disha Salian. The team will also quiz Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, said a senior Bihar Police official.

"We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year," Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh told news agency PTI.

"Our officials are visiting all possible places related to this case. They had also visited Rajput's residence and recreated the scene. In the coming days, more people are likely to be questioned in the case," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma