New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a cases against Rhea Chakraborty and others in death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's father KK Singh on Thursday called Rhea a "murderer" and alleged that the 28-year-old actress "used to give his son poison".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh, 74, said that Rhea was giving poison to Sushant "from a very long time" and demanded that the "investigating agency must arrest her and her associates".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma