Till now, a total of 37 people including his family members, close friends, doctors, and industry counterparts have been questioned in connection with the 34-year old actor's tragic demise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Mumbai Police sources confirmed that they have issued a fresh summon in the name of the actress Kangana Ranaut to join the investigations and record her statement. The actress is reportedly residing in her hometown Manali. It was sent to her through the post to her Manali address.

MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 by allegedly committing suicide. Police confirmed that the actor was taking anti-depressant pills from the last six months. Ever since his demise, many people have been vocal about the issues of mental health.

After two days of the actor’s demise, Kangana Ranaut had shared a two-minute video of her speaking highly in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

In the video, she had accused Bollywood and said that Sushant was a “victim” of nepotism in the B-town industry. The actress also mentioned the names of several renowned personalities.

A report by India Today claims that the sources revealed Mumbai Police had earlier also asked for Kangana’s cooperation in the investigation. Bandra Police station had earlier visited Ranaut’s residence on July 3 near Gymkhana with the summon copy. However, the actress was not there.

In response, on Wednesday, Manikarnika actress’s team took to Twitter to inform that Kangana has not received any formal summons yet.

“There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for the past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record a statement but we don't get any response from @mumbaipolice.”

Posted By: Talib Khan