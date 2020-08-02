New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ongoing mystery over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Sindh Rajput doesn’t seem to end quickly in the near future and controversies over his untimely demise have refused to die down.

With theories around Sushant’s death refusing to die down, the Bihar Police is now looking to question Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh, 74, had lodged a complaint against Rhea and six other on alleged abetment to suicide of his son.

Following the FIR, Rhea had released a video message, saying that she has full faith in the judiciary while adding that “truth shall prevail”. However, since then, the 28-year-old actress has gone untraceable.

Here are the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

'Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity'

Union Minister RK Singh on Sunday made a shocking remark and said that the Mumbai Police is "investigating people for publicity". Claiming that people's demand to transfer the case is justified, the Union Minister said that the central agency would probe the case in a better way, adding that the family also wants the same.

'None of sim cards used by Sushant was registered in his name'

The Bihar Police has made a shocking remark and said that the sim cards that were used by Sushant were not registered in his name, adding that they are tracking the call detail records (CDRs). One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani, the Bihar Police informed.

"We will also interrogate the family of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian (who died few days before Sushant's death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact," the Bihar Police said.

'Haven't recieved basic documents related to his death'

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, on Sunday said that the Bihar Police has not received even the basic documents related to Sushant's death adding that they don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe, reported ANI.

The Bihar Police has also urged Rhea Chakraborty to join the investigation, saying that she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case. "She should say I am here and anyone can ask any question and probe whatever they want to. Why play a game of hide and seek?" Pandey was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

‘Uddhav Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood Mafia’

The war of words between the Bihar and Maharashtra government over Sushant’s death seems to continue. On Saturday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is “under pressure from Bollywood Mafia which is under the patronage of Congress and that is why he is trying to save those responsible in the Sushant case”.

Modi’s statements came hours after Thackeray defended the Mumbai Police, saying it will "interrogate and punish the guilty" while adding that "bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do".

‘Sushant had no Godfather’

Meanwhile, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed PM Modi to ensure that evidence in her brother’s death case does not tamper, saying that the 34-year-old actor had no Godfather. “We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma