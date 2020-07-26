Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that Mumbai Police will summon director and producer Karan Johar for questioning if needed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As demands of CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput picks up, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday told reporters that film producer and director Karan Johar will be summoned if needed. "Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed, Johar will also be called," news agency ANI quoted the Maharashtra home minister as saying.

Another influential Bollywood producer and director Mahesh Bhatt, who came under fire from the late actor's fans following his death, will record his statement in the next couple of days, Deshmukh said, adding that statements of 37 people have been recorded so far.

"Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement," Deshmukh said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, whose last film 'Dil Bechara' released online earlier this week, had killed himself on June 14. Rajput was reportedly suffering from depression. However, following his death, several Bollywood celebs alleged that Sushant was a victim of "nepotism and intentional sidelining of 'outsiders'".

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about the nepotism in Bollywood, released a video the next day after Sushant's tragic death and alleged that he was a victim of nepotism.

The Mumbai Police has also summoned Kangana Ranaut to record her statement in the case. The actress, however, is in Manali and reportedly told the police to send a team there to record her statement in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also questioned by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation in the case. In his letter, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP has alleged that Sushant's death was being covered as suicide. His letter has reportedly been acknowledged by the prime minister.

